Thursday, July 17, 2025

Shakil Huda takes charge as IBA's new director

He had served as Acting Director of IBA since October 8, 2024

Photo: Collected
Update : 17 Jul 2025, 07:57 PM

Professor Shakil Huda has officially been appointed as the Director of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) at the University of Dhaka, effective Tuesday, as per a university press release.

He had been holding the position of acting director since October 8, 2024.

An alumnus of IBA, Professor Huda completed his MBA from the institute in 1992, graduating top of his class in Marketing. He later earned a Master of Science in Management Information Systems (MIS) from Texas Tech University, US, in 2002.

Alongside his academic contributions, Professor Huda brings significant professional experience. He has worked as a consultant for a range of business organizations and led management development training programs for several multinational corporations and prominent NGOs.

 

Topics:

IBA
