Gopalganj violence: Army urges public to remain calm

In light of recent unrest in Gopalganj, the Bangladesh Army has called on the public to remain calm, patient, and cooperate with the law enforcement agencies.

A statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations on Thursday said that a group of unruly individuals carried out coordinated acts of violence in Gopalganj Sadar upazila on Wednesday, centering on a political party’s rally held as part of its July march program.

Several police personnel and journalists were initially injured during the incident. Additionally, key infrastructure and government vehicles in the city were vandalized and set on fire. As the situation deteriorated rapidly, the Bangladesh Army and local police intervened immediately and managed to bring the situation under initial control, it said.

During the rally, the attackers once again stormed the stage and simultaneously launched an attack on the district jail, causing extensive damage. In response, the army repeatedly warned the attackers through loudspeakers, urging them to retreat.

The attackers also hurled a large number of crude bombs and bricks at the army personnel, prompting the troops to exercise force in self-defence.

Subsequently, the Bangladesh Army, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and police jointly dispersed the mob. Under overall army supervision, those who had taken shelter at the office of the superintendent of police in Gopalganj were relocated to Khulna.

Ultimately, the law enforcement agencies were able to bring the situation under control and ensure public safety with professionalism and patience.

At present, overall security in the Gopalganj district remains stable, with the curfew imposed by the administration still in effect. The army, BGB, police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and other administrative units are working in close coordination.

The statement added that the residents of Gopalganj have shown exceptional patience since the onset of the political unrest and have supported the army’s efforts. The general public is especially urged not to be swayed by rumours or misinformation, and to remain calm and cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

The Bangladesh Army remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding national sovereignty and public safety.