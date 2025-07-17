Thursday, July 17, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Gopalganj violence: Army urges public to remain calm

  • Bangladesh Army remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding national sovereignty and public safety
  • General public is urged not to be swayed by rumours or misinformation, and to remain calm and cooperate with law enforcement agencies
File image of Bangladesh Army. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 17 Jul 2025, 05:57 PM

In light of recent unrest in Gopalganj, the Bangladesh Army has called on the public to remain calm, patient, and cooperate with the law enforcement agencies.

A statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations on Thursday said that a group of unruly individuals carried out coordinated acts of violence in Gopalganj Sadar upazila on Wednesday, centering on a political party’s rally held as part of its July march program.

Several police personnel and journalists were initially injured during the incident. Additionally, key infrastructure and government vehicles in the city were vandalized and set on fire. As the situation deteriorated rapidly, the Bangladesh Army and local police intervened immediately and managed to bring the situation under initial control, it said. 

During the rally, the attackers once again stormed the stage and simultaneously launched an attack on the district jail, causing extensive damage. In response, the army repeatedly warned the attackers through loudspeakers, urging them to retreat.

The attackers also hurled a large number of crude bombs and bricks at the army personnel, prompting the troops to exercise force in self-defence.

Subsequently, the Bangladesh Army, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and police jointly dispersed the mob. Under overall army supervision, those who had taken shelter at the office of the superintendent of police in Gopalganj were relocated to Khulna.

Ultimately, the law enforcement agencies were able to bring the situation under control and ensure public safety with professionalism and patience.

At present, overall security in the Gopalganj district remains stable, with the curfew imposed by the administration still in effect. The army, BGB, police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and other administrative units are working in close coordination.

The statement added that the residents of Gopalganj have shown exceptional patience since the onset of the political unrest and have supported the army’s efforts. The general public is especially urged not to be swayed by rumours or misinformation, and to remain calm and cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

The Bangladesh Army remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding national sovereignty and public safety.

Topics:

Bangladesh ArmyBorder Guard Bangladesh (BGB)Gopalganj
Read More

ISPR urges calm amid Gopalganj unrest, assures situation now under control

Gopalganj curfew extended to maintain law and order

Police report: Four killed, over 50 injured in Gopalganj violence

Nahid Islam: March to be held to free Gopalganj from Mujibism

Home adviser visits injured police personnel in Gopalganj

Shafiqul: All aspects of Gopalganj violence, including deaths, under investigation

Latest News

Health adviser stresses on research based medical education

Women outclass Bhutan 3-0 to stay unbeaten in SAFF U-20 football

Jamaat expects massive turnout at first-ever Suhrawardy Udyan rally

ISPR urges calm amid Gopalganj unrest, assures situation now under control

Over 500 killed in south Syria violence

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x