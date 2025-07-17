Thursday, July 17, 2025

EC forms technical committee for constituency delimitation ahead of polls

The committee has been instructed to submit its report within seven days to the broader committee

Election Commission of Bangladesh. Photo: Collected
Update : 17 Jul 2025, 09:59 AM

The Election Commission (EC) has formed a specialised technical committee to work on the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies ahead of the 13th national elections.

According to an office order signed by EC Deputy Secretary Md Shah Alam, the seven-member committee was formed on Wednesday.

Md Rafiqul Haque, systems manager at the EC, has been appointed as the convener of the committee.

The other members are a geographer, Md. Mostafizur Rahman; a cartographer, KH Rajimul Karim; an information technologist, Moshiur Rahman Rimu; an urban planner, Farhana Ahmed; and a statistician, Hifzur Rahman.

Mohammad Delwar Hossain, senior assistant secretary (Election Support-1), will serve as the member secretary.

The committee has been instructed to submit its report within seven days to the broader committee led by the Election Commissioner, Md Anwarul Islam Sarker.

This move follows a recommendation from the Electoral Reforms Commission, as part of preparations for the upcoming general election. 

The committee also has the authority to co-opt additional officers or employees if necessary.

