July 17: Absentee funeral sparks clashes as students defy crackdown

One year ago, July 17 marked a seismic shift in Bangladesh’s youth-led uprising as symbolic funerals and coffin marches transformed Dhaka University into a cauldron of grief, fury, and defiance.

The day began with chants for justice and ended with violent clashes, mass injuries, resignations, and a nationwide shutdown call — signaling the Monsoon Revolution’s most dramatic escalation.

Following the July 16 killing of six protestors in clashes over quota reform, the Anti-Discriminatory Student Movement (ADSM) staged an absentee funeral prayer (gayebana janaza) and a coffin procession to mourn the victims and demand accountability.

At Dhaka University and campuses across the country, students gathered peacefully — only to be met with tear gas and sound grenades from police and confrontations with ruling party activists, leaving hundreds injured.

While protesters grieved in the streets, the funeral of Md Sabuj Ali, a Chhatra League activist killed in previous clashes, took place at the Awami League’s Bangabandhu Avenue office.

Leaders blamed opposition affiliates for the death, deepening the polarization.

In cities like Barisal, Sylhet, and Chittagong, clashes intensified, prompting the indefinite suspension of Chittagong University’s shuttle train service.

Amid crumbling institutional control, several Chhatra League leaders resigned via social media.

ADSM coordinator Nahid Islam declared student management of university halls, defying the government’s evacuation order.

His co-leader Sarjis Alam rejected the rationale for dorm closures, asserting: “This is not a disaster — it’s a struggle.”

By evening, Coordinator Asif Mahmud announced a complete shutdown for July 18, halting all activity except essential services.

The call received moral support from BNP, with senior leaders backing the student action despite denying direct involvement.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in a televised address, pledged a judicial inquiry into the killings and condemned "terrorist exploitation" of the movement.

“So many precious lives have been lost unnecessarily,” she said. “Who knows better than me the pain of losing loved ones?”

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader warned protesters not to mistake restraint for weakness, hinting at a looming crackdown.

Late that night, student demonstrators forcibly removed several Chhatra League leaders from dorms, further tilting campus control.

Social media buzzed with commentary.

Filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki wrote: “This isn’t about jobs — it’s about dignity.”

The Bangladesh Federal Journalists Union (BFUJ) and Dhaka Journalists Union (DJU) raised alarm as 22 journalists were injured while reporting from protest sites.