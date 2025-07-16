Thursday, July 17, 2025

IGP: Police used no lethal force in Gopalganj

'That is why it took us a bit more time to bring the situation under control'

File image of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 16 Jul 2025, 08:36 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam has confirmed that law enforcement did not use any lethal weapons during the recent unrest in Gopalganj.

“We did not use anything lethal in Gopalganj,” Alam told BBC Bangla on Wednesday. “That is why it took us a bit more time to bring the situation under control.”

The tension began around noon on Wednesday, following a rally organized by the National Citizens’ Party (NCP). 

“We are trying to defuse the unrest with as much patience as possible,” Alam said. “More officers are being sent to stabilize the area.”

Despite the unrest, NCP leaders and activists were escorted out of Gopalganj under tight security provided by police and army personnel.

The IGP emphasized that the police response was measured and aimed at avoiding escalation.

