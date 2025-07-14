Amid public worry, govt assures crime trend is stable

Amid growing public concern sparked by recent media reports suggesting a surge in crime across the country, the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing on Monday urged citizens not to panic, citing official data that shows no significant increase in major criminal offences over the past 10 months.

The statement, based on data from police headquarters, aimed to clarify what it described as “misleading perceptions” and to restore public confidence in law enforcement.

Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad Majumder, deputy press secretary to the chief adviser, said that several recent media reports had claimed a sharp rise in crime this year, which, he noted, has contributed to growing anxiety and a sense of insecurity among the public.

“However, if we examine official crime statistics provided by police headquarters from September 2024 to June 2025, it becomes clear that these claims are not entirely accurate. In fact, several categories of major crimes have remained stable over the past 10 months,” he said.

He added: “The data does not indicate an ongoing crime wave or any alarming trend. On the contrary, many serious crimes have either declined or remained steady. While a few categories have shown slight increases, overall, the figures suggest that law enforcement agencies have managed to keep the situation under control.”

The Press Wing acknowledged that some reports may have caused fear or heightened insecurity among citizens but stated that such impressions were not supported by the facts.

According to statistics from September 2024 to June 2025, serious crimes such as murder, rape and robbery have remained largely stable.

During this period, a total of 1,636 murder cases were reported nationwide, averaging between 137 and 181 incidents per month.

Reported rape cases stood at 866, with monthly figures ranging from 61 to 109.

In the same 10-month period, 96 robbery incidents were recorded nationwide.

Thefts—including both police-registered and syndicate-related cases—totaled 2,751.

Cases involving violence against women and children amounted to 1,348.

Drug-related offences were among the most numerous, with 14,926 cases recorded, followed by 1,574 cases filed under the Arms Act.

While some categories of crime showed minor month-to-month increases, the Press Wing emphasized that such fluctuations are normal and do not indicate a broader breakdown in law and order.

“These trends should not be interpreted as signs of systemic failure,” the statement said, adding: “Rather, they reflect a dynamic crime environment in which law enforcement continues to respond and adapt effectively.”

Citizens were advised to remain vigilant and law-abiding, while also placing trust in the ability of police and law enforcement agencies to maintain public order.

Officials further noted that comparative data from the past five years also supports the conclusion that crime rates in most major categories have not spiked in 2025.

The government expressed hope that releasing this data would contribute to informed public discourse and help counter misinformation.

The Press Wing concluded by urging the media to engage in responsible, evidence-based reporting to avoid spreading unnecessary fear.