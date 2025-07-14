Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Press Wing: Indian media published false reports over slain Sohag

Indian media outlets, including NDTV, India Today and WION, have falsely identified businessman Sohag as a Hindu

Photo: Collected
Update : 14 Jul 2025, 01:05 PM

The Chief Adviser's Press Wing has said that many Indian media outlets published false reports over slain Lal Chand alias Sohag, claiming him to be a Hindu.

Indian media outlets, including NDTV, India Today and WION, have falsely identified businessman Sohag, 39, who was killed in front of Mitford Hospital (Sir Salimullah Medical College) in Dhaka, as a Hindu, it said.

"In reality, Md Sohag, alias Lal Chand, was a Muslim businessman," the press wing said in a statement posted on its verified Facebook page - CA Press Wing Facts - on Sunday night.

Lal Chand's father's name is Md Aiyub Ali and his mother's name is Aleya Begum. He is survived by his wife Lucky Begum, his sister Fatema, and his son Sohan.

On July 9, Lal Chand was brutally attacked and beaten to death by a group of assailants in front of gate no 3 of Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital.

Footage of the gruesome incident circulated widely on social media, sparking nationwide outrage. A total of seven people have been taken into police custody so far in connection with the killing.

On Friday, Sohag was laid to rest beside his mother's grave in his native village of Bandargachhia, Ward 7, Dhalua Union, Barguna Sadar Upazila, following namaz-e-janaza.

Although the headlines of named Indian media outlets mentioned Sohag as a Hindu, the articles did not provide any details regarding his religion or personal background.

"Indian media outlets are continuously spreading numerous false reports about alleged minority persecution in Bangladesh," the statement read.

