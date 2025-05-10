Eid holidays: Schools shut for 19 days, colleges for 14

According to the 2025 academic calendar, secondary-level educational institutions will remain closed for 19 consecutive days during Eid-ul-Azha and the summer vacation, while colleges will have a 14-day consecutive holiday.

As per the 2025 academic calendar, the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha and summer vacation will be observed from June 1 to June 19.

On the other hand, for colleges, Eid-ul-Azha holidays will be from June 3 to June 12 — totaling 12 days.

Additionally, June 13 (Friday) and June 14 (Saturday) are weekly holidays, adding up to a total of 14 consecutive days off for colleges.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Public Administration issued a directive to keep offices open on two Saturdays due to the extended Eid holidays.

According to the circular issued by the Ministry of Public Administration, June 11 and 12 are holidays declared by executive order of the government in observance of Eid-ul-Azha.

Therefore, for the sake of official duties, offices will remain open on two Saturdays — May 17 and May 24.