Tarique: Take action against those formed illegal parliaments, governments

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Saturday underscored the need for taking legal measures against those who have repeatedly violated the constitution and formed illegitimate parliaments and governments in the country.

He made this statement virtually at a program arranged by the BNP at the party chairperson’s Gulshan office, marking Buddha Purnima, the biggest religious festival of the Buddhist community.

“Our statement is very clear — legal action must be taken against those who have repeatedly violated the constitution, formed illegal parliaments or governments and all those involved in breaching the constitution,” he said while exchanging greetings with members of the Buddhist community.

Tarique Rahman said the people of Bangladesh do not want to see the return or rehabilitation of fallen, fugitive, autocratic, and evil forces who were involved in enforced disappearances, murders, abductions, corruption, looting, money laundering, and the operation of torture cells such as the infamous “Aynaghor”, in any form within government or politics.

He also said the democracy-loving people in Bangladesh have now agreed on two key issues — firstly, that no one should be allowed to turn Bangladesh into a subservient state in the future, and secondly, that the absconding, subservient and anti-democratic forces must not be allowed to raise their heads again.

“As a political activist, I understand that the people of Bangladesh are not willing to accept any compromise on these two issues,” Tarique said.

“Every political party in Bangladesh, including the BNP, completely agrees with this demand of the people,” he added.