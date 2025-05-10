Saturday, May 10, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Council of advisers to discuss draft amendments to ICT Act Saturday night

'The meeting will only discuss the draft amendments to the ICT Act,' says a senior official of the interim government

Logo of Bangladesh government. Photo: Collected
Update : 10 May 2025, 05:53 PM

A special meeting of the Council of Advisers is scheduled to take place on Saturday night to discuss the draft of the amendments to the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act.

The meeting is scheduled to begin with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair at 8pm at the State Guest House Jamuna.

"There is no other issue so far I know. The meeting will only discuss the draft amendments to the ICT Act," a senior official of the interim government told UNB.

Earlier on Friday, the government said it plans to immediately amend the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act to incorporate provisions for the trial of associations and political parties associated and connected with crimes against humanity.

Topics:

Muhammad YunusAmendmentICT ActInternational Crimes Tribunal (ICT)
