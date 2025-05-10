Ali Riaz: National charter can ensure all citizen rights

Professor Ali Riaz, vice president of the National Consensus Commission, has said that the national charter the commission is working to develop through discussion with all parties can undoubtedly ensure the protection of all citizen rights.

He said that a democratic society or state cannot be built, nor can citizens' human dignity be established, without ensuring the protection of their rights.

He made the remarks on Saturday at the start of a dialogue between the National Consensus Commission and the United People's Democratic Front (UPDF), held at LD Hall of the National Parliament in Dhaka.

Commission members present included Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, Safar Raj Hossain, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, and the Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant Monir Haidar.

Ali Riaz said: “Only a democratic state can ensure citizens' rights, establish the rule of law, and deliver justice to the people through an independent judiciary.”

He noted that, for the first time, there is an opportunity for inclusive state-building. “The proposals presented to political parties from the reform commissions and disclosed to the public are aimed at creating a specific path based on national consensus,” he added.

He further said: “This historic moment has been achieved at the cost of many lives. To make the most of this opportunity, everyone must participate actively, and it is expected that all political parties will embrace this aspiration and move forward.”

The UPDF delegation, led by its Dhaka region organizer Michael Chakma, included party member Sunayan Chakma, Democratic Youth Forum President Zico Tripura, and Greater Chittagong Hill Tracts Student Council President Amal Tripura.

So far, 28 political parties including UPDF have participated in discussions with the commission.