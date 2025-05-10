Saturday, May 10, 2025

Parts of Bangladesh reel under severe heat wave

  • Mild to moderate heat affecting several divisions and districts
  • Dhaka and Mymensingh among areas facing ongoing heat wave
File image: A man tries to cool down by pouring water on his head amid the scorching heatwave in Dhaka on Sunday, April 28, 2024. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 10 May 2025, 12:46 PM

Severe heat wave has gripped Pabna and Chuadanga districts, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Besides, a mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barishal and Chattogram divisions, parts of Rajshahi a Khulna divisions and Rangpur, Dinajpur, Kurigram and Moulvibazar districts that may continue, said a Met office bulletin.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Country’s highest temperature was recoded in Chuadanga at 41.1°C in Chuadanga on Friday.

Meanwhile, a thorough of low lies over West Bengal to North Bay across Southwestern part of Bangladesh.

 

Topics:

Heatwave
