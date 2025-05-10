Parts of Bangladesh reel under severe heat wave

Severe heat wave has gripped Pabna and Chuadanga districts, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Besides, a mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barishal and Chattogram divisions, parts of Rajshahi a Khulna divisions and Rangpur, Dinajpur, Kurigram and Moulvibazar districts that may continue, said a Met office bulletin.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Country’s highest temperature was recoded in Chuadanga at 41.1°C in Chuadanga on Friday.

Meanwhile, a thorough of low lies over West Bengal to North Bay across Southwestern part of Bangladesh.