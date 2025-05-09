Friday, May 09, 2025

DNCC rejects allegations of bias over water spraying at NCP's AL ban rally

'Our intention is solely to protect citizens from the adverse effects of the heatwave'

The Dhaka North City Corporation sprays cool water on anti-Awami League protesters to provide relief from the sweltering heat during a demonstration in the capital around 3pm on Friday, May 9, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 09 May 2025, 09:54 PM

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has dismissed as misleading the social media criticism accusing the government of bias for deploying a water-spraying vehicle at a rally led by the National Citizen Party (NCP) in front of the InterContinental Hotel in the capital.

In a press release issued on Friday, DNCC Administrator Mohammad Ejaz clarified that the water-spraying vehicle was deployed purely for public health reasons, in response to the ongoing heatwave in Dhaka.

He stated: “Due to the extreme heat over the past several days, DNCC has been deploying water spray vehicles in any area experiencing large gatherings — not just rallies but also busy markets and terminal areas — to reduce heat stress on people.”

Ejaz further noted that similar measures were taken when BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia recently returned to the country, and water-spraying vehicles were used near crowds waiting to receive her.

The DNCC administrator also mentioned that the same vehicle was deployed during recent pro-Palestine rallies.

“Our intention is solely to protect citizens from the adverse effects of the heatwave. Whether the gathering is political or non-political is irrelevant to the city corporation,” he added.

