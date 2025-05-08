Thursday, May 08, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
International Crimes Tribunal-2 formed

Former justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court was appointed as its chairman

File image of International Crimes Tribunal. Photo: Collected
Update : 08 May 2025, 10:14 PM

The government has formed International Crimes Tribunal-2 with former justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court as its chairman.

It was formed considering the number of complaints and accusations received by the International Crimes Tribunal and the need for a speedy trial, said a notification issued by the Law and Justice Department on Thursday.

Retired District and Sessions Judge Md Manjurul Bashid and Madaripur District and Sessions Judge Nur Mohammad Shahriar Kabir were appointed as members of the tribunal, added the notification.

According to the notification, the chairman and members of the Tribunal-2 will receive the salary and allowances and other benefits due to judges of the Bangladesh Supreme Court and High Court Division.

Besides,  the existing International Crimes Tribunal, comprising Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumder, Justice Md. Shafiul Alam Mahmud and retired District and Sessions Judge Md. Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury were declared as International Crimes Tribunal-1.

ICT
