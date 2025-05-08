Snigdho resigns from July Shaheed Smrity Foundation

Mir Mahbubur Rahman Snigdho has resigned from the post of chief executive officer of the July Shaheed Smrity Foundation.

He made the announcement at a press conference after the fourth board meeting of the July Shaheed Smrity Foundation at the State Guest House Jamuna, the residence of the chief adviser, on Thursday evening.

Snigdho will now serve as a member of the foundation's board of directors. Lieutenant Colonel (Retd) Kamal Akbar has been appointed as the foundation's new CEO.

Mentioning that he has resigned to facilitate higher education, Snigdho said: "I have no intention of joining politics. I have resigned to devoting time to higher education."

Although he did not mention higher education abroad at the press conference, it is reliably learned that he is going abroad for higher education.

At the press conference, Snigdho said: "Our governing body has six members. Former information adviser Nahid Islam has resigned from this body. I have now been retained as a member of the governing body."

Referring to the activities of the July Shaheed Smrity Foundation until April 2025, he said: "We have received VAT-tax waiver on financial donations so far. Those who donate to the July Shaheed Smrity Foundation will not have to pay VAT or tax on that money. In addition, a call centre has been launched.”

He also said that five cases have already been filed for providing legal assistance. Twelve legal services have been provided to the martyred and injured families.

He added: “Employment arrangements have already been made for about 100 martyred families."

The formation of the July Shaheed Smrity Foundation was officially announced on September 12 last year. At that time, Snigdho was made the general secretary of the foundation.

On October 21 last year, the “July Shaheed Smrity Foundation”, formed in the context of the anti-discrimination student movement, was approved as a non-political, voluntary and public welfare non-governmental organization.

The first meeting of the foundation was presided over by Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna.

Sarjis Alam, one of the coordinators of the anti-discrimination student movement, was made the general secretary at the meeting. In addition, Mir Mahbubur Rahman Snigdho, brother of Shaheed Mugdho, was given the responsibility of the chief executive officer.

Sarjis Alam, however, stepped down from the July Shaheed Smrity Foundation in January last year. He is currently the chief organizer (northern region) of the National Citizen Party (NCP).