IPDC Finance PLC partners with Brac Kumon Ltd to empower SME clients

IPDC Finance Limited has entered into a strategic partnership with Brac Kumon Ltd, the official franchise holder of Kumon in Bangladesh, to provide exclusive discounts at all Kumon Centres across the country for the children of IPDC’s SME clients, with special emphasis on women-led businesses.

This initiative is a part of IPDC’s broader commitment to not only support SMEs through innovative financial solutions but also to contribute to the holistic development of the families behind these enterprises.

By ensuring access to quality education through globally recognized learning methods like Kumon, IPDC aims to uplift living standards and foster intergenerational progress for its clients.

In addition to offering educational benefits to SME households, this collaboration opens up potential avenues for IPDC Finance to explore tailored financial services for the franchise owners of Kumon Centres, thereby supporting entrepreneurship and sustainable business growth in the education sector.

Speaking about the partnership, Rizwan Dawood Shams, managing director of IPDC Finance Limited, said: “Our mission has always been to empower every household and every enterprise. This partnership with Brac Kumon Ltd is a step forward in strengthening the socio-economic fabric of our SME client base by investing in the education and future of their children.”

Nehal Bin Hasan, chief business officer of Brac Kumon Ltd, remarked: “We are excited to collaborate with IPDC Finance to extend the reach of Kumon’s proven learning methodology. This partnership not only benefits the learners but also aligns with our vision to contribute meaningfully to educational equity and excellence in Bangladesh.”

With this initiative, IPDC continues to champion inclusive financial solutions and community-centric development by addressing the broader needs of its clients beyond conventional banking.