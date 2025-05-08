Thursday, May 08, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

IPDC Finance PLC partners with Brac Kumon Ltd to empower SME clients

With this initiative, IPDC continues to champion inclusive financial solutions and community-centric development

Photo: Courtesy
Update : 08 May 2025, 12:16 PM

IPDC Finance Limited has entered into a strategic partnership with Brac Kumon Ltd, the official franchise holder of Kumon in Bangladesh, to provide exclusive discounts at all Kumon Centres across the country for the children of IPDC’s SME clients, with special emphasis on women-led businesses.

This initiative is a part of IPDC’s broader commitment to not only support SMEs through innovative financial solutions but also to contribute to the holistic development of the families behind these enterprises.

By ensuring access to quality education through globally recognized learning methods like Kumon, IPDC aims to uplift living standards and foster intergenerational progress for its clients.

In addition to offering educational benefits to SME households, this collaboration opens up potential avenues for IPDC Finance to explore tailored financial services for the franchise owners of Kumon Centres, thereby supporting entrepreneurship and sustainable business growth in the education sector.

Speaking about the partnership, Rizwan Dawood Shams, managing director of IPDC Finance Limited, said: “Our mission has always been to empower every household and every enterprise. This partnership with Brac Kumon Ltd is a step forward in strengthening the socio-economic fabric of our SME client base by investing in the education and future of their children.”

Nehal Bin Hasan, chief business officer of Brac Kumon Ltd, remarked: “We are excited to collaborate with IPDC Finance to extend the reach of Kumon’s proven learning methodology. This partnership not only benefits the learners but also aligns with our vision to contribute meaningfully to educational equity and excellence in Bangladesh.”

With this initiative, IPDC continues to champion inclusive financial solutions and community-centric development by addressing the broader needs of its clients beyond conventional banking.

Topics:

BracIPDC Finance Limited
Read More

Brac, EU sign deal to boost humanitarian support in Cox’s Bazar

11 women receive 'Professional Driver Certification' from Brac Driving School

Sir Fazle Hasan Abed’s 89th birth anniversary

Brac launches technology-enabled healthcare project in Kurigram’s hard-to-reach chars

Brac University hosts seminar on transformative language policies

Brac University hosts iftar for alumni

Latest News

Ambassador Yao: Dhaka-Beijing set to elevate trade ties to new level

Ali Riaz calls for structural reforms to build accountable state

A humanitarian corridor for Rakhine?

India and Pakistan trade fire after deadly escalation

In the shadow of giants

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x