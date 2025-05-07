Tisha’s father files murder case at ICT against Sheikh Hasina, Mustaque, 445 others

Saiful Islam, the father of Synthia Islam Tisha, has filed a case at the International Crimes Tribunal against 447 individuals including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Khandaker Mustaque Ahmed (Tisha’s husband) on charges of killing 44 police officers and violently suppressing a student-led movement.

The case also names former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Ramesh Chandra Sen, former MP from Thakurgaon-1, and around 10,000 unnamed individuals as accused.

Notably, in February 2024, Mustaque, aged 60, and 18-year-old Tisha married against their families’ wishes.

At the time, Tisha was an eleventh-grade student at Motijheel Ideal School and College. Her father had previously filed a case against Mustaque shortly after the marriage.

Saiful Islam alleged that under the guise of quota reform protests, the student-led movement was brutally suppressed. Beginning on July 1, 2024, the ruling Awami League government allegedly orchestrated and funded crackdowns on demonstrators.

The complaint claims that coordinated shootings at protest sites resulted in the deaths of 1,400 students and civilians, along with 44 police officers. Thousands were seriously injured, and some reportedly lost their eyesight permanently.

Saiful Islam, son of the late Wazed Ali, hails from Bamun Para in Bakser Haat of North Thakurgaon under Akcha Union in Thakurgaon Sadar upazila.

He currently resides in North Mugda, Dhaka. By profession, he is a businessman and formerly served as the convenor of the Jubo Dal (BNP’s youth wing) in Ward No 3 of Akcha union.

He said: “Both ordinary citizens and police officers lost their lives during the movement. Yet, even after all this time, no proper investigation has been conducted into this massacre.”

He added: “There must be a thorough probe into the deaths of the 44 police officers, and those responsible must face strict punishment.”

He further said: “Even ten months after the fall of the Awami League government, no one had filed a case regarding the police killings. I filed this case to reveal who was truly behind the attacks on students and the murder of law enforcement officers. I believe a proper investigation will expose the real culprits.”

The complaint alleges that the government, led by Sheikh Hasina, aided and abetted systematic oppression against protesters, and that the accused deliberately orchestrated the killing of 44 police officers, constituting crimes against humanity.

It also states that the accused continue to roam freely, defying the justice system.

Saiful also said: “If a neutral investigation is conducted, the names of those involved in these killings will come to light, and justice can be served in accordance with the law.”

The case has been registered with the International Crimes Tribunal, with a request for a formal investigation and legal proceedings.