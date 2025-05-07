CA urges all to join hands in combating spread of chronic diseases

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday called upon all government and non-government organizations, media activists and civil society to join hands in combating the spread of chronic diseases.

He made the call in a message on the occasion of the World Thalassemia Day as Bangladesh is celebrating the 8th World Thalassemia Day like the previous year.

Yunus said the number of people suffering from this chronic disease in Bangladesh is increasing as there is a risk of both husband and wife carrying the gene for the disease.

“Therefore, it is necessary to know that both men and women are carriers of this disease,” he added.

The chief adviser said the current interim government is taking various measures to improve the health sector aimed at creating a healthy and capable population.

“The current interim government is committed to reforming the health sector to reach out affordable and quality health care to the doorsteps of all,” he added.