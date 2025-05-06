Fakhrul: Khaleda’s return to help restore democracy

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday expressed the hope that the return of Begum Khaleda Zia will facilitate the restoration and advancement of democracy in Bangladesh.

“In the current situation of the country, Khaleda Zia's presence and homecoming is a very important matter for people. We believe our leader’s presence and return will make it easier to restore democracy,” he said.

Talking to reporters at the airport in the morning, the BNP leader also expressed the hope that Khaleda will help move the country forward by fostering a discrimination-free environment.

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, along with her two daughters-in-law, including Tarique Rahman’s wife Dr Zubaida Rahman, returned home on Monday after nearly four months of advanced treatment in London.

A Qatari royal air ambulance carrying Khaleda and her entourage landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10:42am.

Fakhrul, along with several senior party leaders, arrived at the airport around 8:40am to receive Khaleda.

He said Khaleda endured prolonged repression under what he described as a “fascist regime” and was eventually allowed to travel abroad for medical treatment after being released from detention.

“She went abroad for treatment after years of suffering under fascist oppression. With the departure of fascism, she was able to seek medical care. After nearly four months of treatment, she is returning home today. It’s a joyous day for us and the people,” said the BNP leader.

Meanwhile, stringent security measures were seen around Khaleda Zia’s Gulshan residence, ‘Firoza’. Members of the armed forces, along with law enforcement agencies, were deployed to ensure her safety.

On Tuesday morning, the road in front of Firoza was closed to vehicular traffic, with only limited pedestrian access. Tight security measures were put in place by law enforcers.

The special air ambulance, provided by Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, departed Heathrow Airport at around 9:35pm on Monday, carrying Khaleda and her entourage. It reached Dhaka after a stopover in Qatar."

Meanwhile, leaders and activists of the BNP and its associate bodies gathered along the footpaths stretching from the airport to Gulshan Avenue to welcome their beloved leader and party chief.

BNP supporters began assembling along both sides of the nearly 10-kilometre route since early morning, waving national and party flags to greet Khaleda on her return.

Khaleda Zia had travelled to London on January 8 in the special air ambulance sent by the Emir of Qatar.

Upon arrival, she was admitted to the London Clinic, a private hospital, where she remained under the care of renowned specialists Professor Patrick Kennedy and Professor Jennifer Cross for 17 days.

Since 25 January, she had been receiving treatment at the residence of her elder son Tarique Rahman.