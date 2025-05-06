BNP activists flock to airport to welcome Khaleda Zia

BNP leaders and activists have started gathering at the airport since early morning, occupying two of its entry gates and chanting slogans.
Witnesses reported that the crowd, waving party and national flags, includes members not only from Dhaka but also from Gazipur.
Altaf Hossain, a Jubo Dal activist from Gazipur, told Bangla Tribune that he came out of love for his party.
“Many more activists are on their way from my hometown,” he said.
He added, “Madam’s return to the country is a historic event. Who would not want to witness history? Besides, the party has directed us to be here. That’s why I came.”
Abu Bakar, a BNP activist from the Kawla area, said: “People are eagerly waiting to vote for BNP after the fall of the fascists. Madam is returning today. You’ll see—an election date will be announced soon.”
BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is scheduled to arrive at Shahjalal International Airport at 10:30am on Tuesday, on an air ambulance.
Thousands of BNP members and supporters have gathered along the route from the airport to her residence in Gulshan to welcome her return.
To avoid congestion, DMP urged commuters to use alternative routes during the morning and midday hours. Suggested routes include:
- Abdullahpur–Kamarpara–Dhour Bridge–Panchaboti–Mirpur Beribadh to Gabtoli
- Dhaka Elevated Expressway
- Residents of Uttara and Mirpur should avoid the Airport Road and instead use the House Building–Jamjam Tower–Sector 12 Khalpar–Uttara North Metro Station–Uttara Centre Station–Mirpur DOHS route, or via Sector 18–Panchaboti–Mirpur Beribadh
- Travellers from Gulshan, Badda and Pragati Sarani areas are advised to avoid Kakoli, Gulshan-2 and Kamal Ataturk Avenue and instead travel via Gulshan-1/Police Plaza–Amtali–Mohakhali, using the Mohakhali Bus Terminal ramp to access the Elevated Expressway
- Vehicles from the Mohakhali Bus Terminal bound for Mymensingh and Tangail are advised to travel via the Mirpur–Gabtoli route
- Vehicles using the Elevated Expressway from airport/300 Feet Road should use the Mohakhali or FDC ramps instead of Banani/Kakoli ramps