BNP activists flock to airport to welcome Khaleda Zia

BNP leaders and activists have started gathering at the airport since early morning, occupying two of its entry gates and chanting slogans.

Witnesses reported that the crowd, waving party and national flags, includes members not only from Dhaka but also from Gazipur.

Altaf Hossain, a Jubo Dal activist from Gazipur, told Bangla Tribune that he came out of love for his party.

“Many more activists are on their way from my hometown,” he said.

He added, “Madam’s return to the country is a historic event. Who would not want to witness history? Besides, the party has directed us to be here. That’s why I came.”

Abu Bakar, a BNP activist from the Kawla area, said: “People are eagerly waiting to vote for BNP after the fall of the fascists. Madam is returning today. You’ll see—an election date will be announced soon.”

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is scheduled to arrive at Shahjalal International Airport at 10:30am on Tuesday, on an air ambulance.

Thousands of BNP members and supporters have gathered along the route from the airport to her residence in Gulshan to welcome her return.

To avoid congestion, DMP urged commuters to use alternative routes during the morning and midday hours. Suggested routes include: