Daytime heat to intensify nationwide

Daytime temperatures are expected to increase slightly across the country, according to a forecast issued by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Night-time temperatures, however, are likely to remain nearly unchanged.

The 120-hour weather forecast, issued at 9am on Monday, indicates a chance of temporary gusty winds accompanied by lightning or thundershowers in isolated places across all eight divisions—Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong and Sylhet.

In a separate six-hour forecast for Dhaka and surrounding areas, effective from 7am Monday, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy on a temporary basis.

Winds from the south or south-west may blow at 10–15 km/h. However, the overall weather is likely to remain mainly dry, with a slight rise in daytime temperatures.

On Sunday, the highest temperature recorded was 35.8°C, while the lowest was 21.5

Barisal’s Khepupara experienced 35 millimetres of rainfall.