Is Asiatic 360 the target of a coordinated smear campaign?

Asiatic 360, one of Bangladesh’s leading firms in advertising and brand communication, along with actor and media personality Iresh Zaker, has recently found itself at the centre of what insiders are calling a deliberate controversy.

Individuals associated with the organization allege that a series of accusations, videos, and social media posts point towards a targeted campaign or conspiracy by certain vested interests, reports Bangla Tribune.

They suggest that the spread of such content across platforms appears orchestrated and motivated by a specific agenda.

Meanwhile, social media analysts say that even if a business entity is held accountable for certain actions, it does not justify the filing of a murder case against its owner.

According to them, both Iresh Zaker and Asiatic 360 are currently the subjects of a negative campaign led by their rivals.

Questions raised over the ‘credibility of the case’

Iresh, who was involved in last year’s Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, recently became the focus of renewed controversy following his name being included in a murder case linked to that period.

However, several witnesses in the case have expressed unfamiliarity with the matter, and some have claimed they only provided their name after being asked to do so.

The second witness in the case, Saiful Islam, told the media: “I do not know anything; I am not even aware of what the case is about. Someone asked me to give my name, so I did.”

Such statements have cast doubt over the overall credibility of the case.

In addition to Iresh, several other actors have also recently been implicated in similar cases.

Expressing concern, the president of an actors’ association, Azad Abul Kalam, told the media: “Murder cases are being filed indiscriminately. It seems like there is an attempt to drag everyone into it. Naming 300–400 people as accused—this is an absurd situation.”

Frustrated by the harassing nature of such cases, he said people are being indiscriminately accused to socially humiliate them and create insecurity, calling it a disturbingly abnormal trend.

Citing Iresh’s inclusion despite his activism during the July uprising, he urged social resistance against the “weaponization” of legal cases.

Social media campaigns stir debate

Meanwhile, a wave of commentary—both in support and opposition—continues to unfold across social media.

One of the major allegations circulating is that Asiatic 360 has established a monopolistic dominance in the media and marketing sector.

Questioning how dominance constitutes a crime, an employee in the advertising industry said that although Asiatic has grown in business and may have benefited from its association with former Awami League MP Asaduzzaman Noor, it has also worked with major compliance-driven organizations such as Unicef.

“So will you stop your competitor by implicating them in a murder case?” he asked.

Another industry peer, in a friends-only Facebook post, questioned the basis of the murder case, criticising influential figures for making unsubstantiated claims.

Another one wrote: “Today, I stand by Iresh Bhai. What are you trying to prove with these sweeping, baseless cases—or whose interest are you serving? I have no idea.”

Asiatic staff stunned by account freeze order

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) recently froze the bank accounts of Asiatic 360 and 17 affiliated entities without prior notice, a move the company called “shocking.”

Asiatic said the action has caused financial uncertainty for employees, vendors, and their families.

Current and former employees of Asiatic 360 said that the company is built on creativity, professionalism, and integrity.

Sara Zaker, actor and mother of Iresh Zaker, who chairs Asiatic 360, claimed the company is the victim of a planned conspiracy.

In a statement, she alleged that since August 5, a vested interest group has been spreading propaganda against the firm.

“As part of that effort, on April 24, bank accounts related to Asiatic’s operations, as well as personal accounts of its directors and their families, were suddenly frozen—an unexpected blow to the business.”

She said that just three days later, on April 27, a murder case was filed against three individuals, including Iresh, one of the company’s directors.

Sara alleged that this is a continuation of the same conspiracy, intended to tarnish the reputation and destroy the business of a long-established, reputable organization.

Farah Tanzin Suborna, head of HR and compliance at Asiatic, told Bangla Tribune: “Iresh Zaker has never been an ally of the Awami League.”

She added: “In fact, my husband was detained by RAB for four years during the Awami League government. If political favouritism had truly been involved, I would have been the first to lose my job.”

Hint of ‘professional jealousy’

Tanzin Suborna, an official at Asiatic, further said: “These campaigns are actually a manifestation of professional jealousy and financial competition. We are calling on the government to investigate this conspiracy.”

Evidence of such allegations can also be found on social media.

The owner of an advertising agency was seen orchestrating a direct campaign against Iresh, with some industry figures reposting it.

Additionally, images were created and shared via WhatsApp and other platforms.

Although several sources, fearful of retaliation, declined to name names, they clearly said that the smear campaign against Asiatic is a planned and conspiratorial effort.

These sources also expressed surprise at how certain government agencies might act against the victimized company or individual, rather than those spreading the misinformation.

A veteran in the industry said: “We have seen movements before, but leveraging a movement to pursue personal interests in such a filthy way is unprecedented in the advertising sector.”

When asked about the current situation, Iresh told Bangla Tribune: “I stand against murder, yet I am accused in a murder case, and at the same time, allegations are being levelled against our company.”

He added: “It clearly shows someone is doing something intentionally. Honestly, I am baffled as to why they have decided to target us, ruining a person’s professional, social, and personal life.”

Government also ‘embarrassed’

The growing criticism surrounding arbitrary murder cases has reached a point where it is now embarrassing the government.

Recently, regarding the murder case filed against Iresh, Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki said: “I know Iresh Zaker personally. He was involved in the July movement. So this is deeply troubling and deeply disturbing.”

He added: “A person filed the case… this is not a case filed by the state. We have gained independence, and everyone has the right to file a case. However, some are misusing that right.”

During an April 28 briefing, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul stated that there is no barrier to filing a case, but the administration has been tasked with investigating whether cases are filed for commercial reasons or lack merit.

He also urged journalists to identify those filing maliciously motivated cases.

Mirpur model police station OC Md Sajjad Roman told Bangla Tribune that they accepted the case by court order but stressed it is not final, adding that legal action will follow based on proper evidence.

He assured the public that no innocent person will be harassed, saying: “I want to reassure everyone that the investigation will be impartial and evidence-based.”

Smear campaigns through tagging

Several industry insiders find the criticism of Asiatic’s “monopoly” distasteful.

One official said business growth may provoke envy but is not a crime, adding that some accusing Asiatic and Iresh of government ties are still doing PR for Beximco.

Social and media activist Dr Abdun Noor Tushar said: “Asiatic is a separate corporate entity, and Iresh Zaker is an individual. Targeting Iresh personally just because he owns the company does not seem logical or fair to me.”

He added: “This has been part of a long-running campaign.”

Regarding cases being filed based on media reports and rumours circulated by opponents, Supreme Court lawyer ZI Khan Panna told Bangla Tribune: “There has been a surge in cases filed solely based on media coverage or opposition-spread rumours. Police are arresting people accordingly. This is increasing harassment.”

He added: “It amounts to a form of media trial, which is not legally valid. We have seen in the past how such media trials have eroded public trust in the judiciary.”