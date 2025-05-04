Khalilur: Govt did not sign agreement on Rakhine humanitarian corridor

Bangladesh has not signed any agreement regarding a humanitarian corridor to deliver United Nations (UN) aid to Myanmar's Rakhine State through its territory, said National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman.

He made the statement on Sunday during a seminar on Rohingya repatriation at the Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP), reports Samakal.

The security adviser said: “No agreement has been signed by the government regarding the humanitarian corridor. It has only been discussed at a preliminary level.”

He added that Bangladesh respects Myanmar’s sovereignty and has no intention of destabilizing the country.

Speaking on the Rohingya issue, Khalilur affirmed that the Rohingyas will definitely return.

Though it will not be easy, the government is determined to implement the repatriation process, he said.

At the seminar, Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain remarked that crises surrounding the Rohingya issue are not typically resolved peacefully, but rather through conflict.

He cited historical examples such as Bangladesh’s 1971 Liberation War and various independence movements in Africa to support his point.