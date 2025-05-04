Russian envoy meets Fakhrul, discusses election, humanitarian corridor

Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Khozin met BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday and discussed various issues of bilateral interest, including Bangladesh’s upcoming national election and the planned humanitarian corridor to Myanmar’s Rakhine State.

The hour-long meeting, which began at 11am, was held at the BNP chairperson’s office in Gulshan.

BNP Standing Committee member and Chairperson’s Foreign Affairs Advisory Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, along with Organizing Secretary Shama Obaid, were also present during the meeting.

Briefing reporters afterwards, Amir Khasru said that various issues of mutual interest between the two countries were discussed.

He noted that Russia is keen to enhance its relationship with Bangladesh—a bond that dates back to the country’s Liberation War in 1971.

“They [Russia] have interests in several areas to advance this relationship, such as investment in Bangladesh and increasing trade,” said the BNP leader.

He added that the two sides also discussed Bangladesh’s upcoming national election. “They [Russia] wanted to know how soon the elections could be held.”

Khasru said that not only Russia, but most foreign countries are waiting for an elected government in Bangladesh through a credible election.

“Foreign countries feel more comfortable working with an elected government, as it is easier to make decisions with such a government on various mid-term, long-term, and crucial issues,” he said.

The issue of the Bangladesh interim government’s decision to allow a humanitarian corridor through Rakhine State in Myanmar was also discussed during the meeting.

“We discussed it, as everyone has concerns over the matter. All want to see stability in the region. No one wants to see geopolitical instability, because if this region is unstable, it will not benefit anyone. Not only will Bangladesh suffer from insecurity, but the entire region will also be at risk,” Khasru said.

He added that the potential for energy cooperation between the two countries was also a topic of discussion, given that Russia is an energy-rich country.

The BNP leader mentioned some obstacles to improving business relations between Bangladesh and Russia, such as facilitating market access, simplifying trade procedures, and resolving problems related to bank transactions.

“We have talked about these issues. They said they would look into these matters,” he said.

He also said the Rooppur Nuclear Power Project was discussed, with Russia expressing its commitment to completing the project, as they are already involved in its development.