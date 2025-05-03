World Press Freedom Day: No free media without financial security for journalists

Every year on World Press Freedom Day, discussions and articles highlight the issues of media freedom and the financial security of media workers in Bangladesh. This year, the day is being observed in a unique context.

The current government claims that the media is enjoying more freedom than ever. Meanwhile, the Reform Commission says that freedom and financial security will depend on all stakeholders.

Without a sustainable financial model, the media cannot be truly independent.

The Interim Government has stated its intent to ensure media freedom, journalistic independence and job security for journalists.

Since the formation of the Interim Government on August 8 last year, initiatives have been taken to bring about reforms in various sectors, including the media. As part of this, a Media Reform Commission was formed, which submitted a concise report to the government on March 22.

Some of the Commission’s main recommendations have already been reported in the media. The government has repeatedly claimed this is the freest the press has ever been in Bangladesh.

However, this claim has faced criticism on social media. For the first time in the country’s history, journalists’ accreditation cards have been revoked.

A faction of the Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) protested and condemned the action. Many senior journalists also expressed their outrage on social media.

Since the Reform Commission submitted its recommendations, three journalists were reportedly dismissed for questioning the Cultural Adviser on a particular issue. In addition, a television channel’s news broadcast was suspended.

Some believe these incidents resulted from the independent decisions of media owners. The government claims that it had issued no instructions nor even made a phone call regarding the matter.

Despite these incidents, which many say hinder press freedom, senior government officials maintain that people enjoy more freedom of expression now than ever before.

The Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary, Shafiqul Alam, said: “People are openly writing, criticizing, even hurling insults. No one is stopping them. Some say we are being soft on collaborators of autocracy. But we can't act outside the law. We haven’t broken any pens or locked any presses.”

He was speaking on Friday at a discussion in Chattogram on the subject, “Bangladesh after the July Revolution: Challenges for the Media.”

The Media Reform Commission says that if the government implements its recommendations, there will be real change in the media.

However, the Commission also stressed that without goodwill from both the government and media owners, true press freedom and job security for journalists will remain out of reach.

Kamal Ahmed, head of the Media Reform Commission, told Bangla Tribune: “If the government implements the Commission's recommendations, change will certainly come.”

"Whether that change is sustainable depends on stakeholders—owners and journalists. Whether we can claim and protect our rights matters. We said journalists need financial security, and the media need a sustainable business model. Without that, there can be no free press or independent journalism.”

He said: “If you rely on someone else’s mercy or support, compromises will follow—for journalists and for media institutions. That undermines journalistic freedom and integrity. Our recommendations aim at ensuring financial security. If implemented, they will bring about a change and help sustain an environment of media freedom, ensuring the safety of those working in journalism.”

World Press Freedom Day is observed globally on May 3 to promote independent journalism and commemorate journalists who have been harmed or killed while performing their professional duties.

This year’s theme is: “Reporting in the brave new world – The impact of artificial intelligence on press freedom and the media.”

The day was officially recognized by the United Nations General Assembly in 1993 following a recommendation at Unesco’s 26th General Conference in 1991. Since then, it has been observed by media professionals around the world.