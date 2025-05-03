Is there any chance of Zubaida Rahman joining politics?

Dr Zubaida Rahman, wife of BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, is set to return to Bangladesh after 17 years. Rumours are circulating about her potential entry into BNP politics, with party discussions reportedly underway regarding her involvement in the upcoming national election—despite her not having a political background.

She will arrive in Dhaka next Monday on a Biman Bangladesh flight from London, accompanied by her mother-in-law, BNP Chairperson and former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia. The news has generated significant enthusiasm among BNP leaders and activists.

Tarique Rahman remains in the UK. Within the party, many believe Zubaida’s political engagement could revitalize BNP’s momentum.

BNP has formally requested security arrangements for Dr Zubaida from the Inspector General of Police, citing threats to her safety. The letter, signed by Khaleda Zia’s personal secretary ABM Abdus Sattar, states that she will stay at her paternal home in Dhanmondi and calls for special security during her visit.

The letter has added to speculation about her political future. Some suggest she could be the next woman from the Zia family to enter politics, possibly taking on a prominent role in the party.

BNP Press Wing member Shamsuddin Didar told Dhaka Tribune that Zubaida Rahman is already involved in politics, given her family's background. He added that whether she participates directly will depend on public demand and the timing.

Born on June 18, 1972, in Sylhet, Dr Zubaida is the daughter of Rear Admiral Mahbub Ali Khan, a former Navy Chief and minister. She is also the niece of General MAG Osmani, commander of the Liberation War forces. She earned her MBBS from Dhaka Medical College and an MSc from Imperial College, London.

She married Tarique Rahman in 1994 and joined the BCS Health cadre in 1995. In 2008, she moved to London with her husband during the army-backed caretaker government. Though she left on study leave, her job was later terminated in 2014.

In 2007, Zubaida was charged with acquiring illegal wealth and concealing asset information. A Dhaka court sentenced her to three years in prison in 2023. However, the sentence was suspended by executive order in October 2024. The couple has one daughter, Zaima Rahman, who is a barrister.

BNP International Affairs Committee member Engineer Ishraq Hossain told Dhaka Tribune that time will reveal whether she joins politics. Speculation around her political debut has persisted for years, especially ahead of the 2018 general election, though no family member has confirmed any such move.