Saturday, May 03, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

DPS Azad: 2013 Shapla Chattar violence claimed at least 58 lives

'For security reasons, I could never claim the credit for my work earlier,' said DPS Azad

Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad Majumder. Photo: UNB
Update : 03 May 2025, 07:39 PM

Referring to the Shapla Chattar violence in 2013, Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad Majumder on Saturday said the two days of violence claimed the lives of at least 58 people, including seven members of the security forces.

“When the whole world was confused about how many people were killed in the massacre, I took on the challenging work with Mark Dummett, a former BBC correspondent in Dhaka,” he said, describing how they came to the conclusion that the two days of violence claimed the lives of at least 58 people.

“Every time I see Hefazat-e-Islam holding a major demonstration, I remember my investigation for Human Rights Watch on the Shapla Chattar massacre,” he said in a post from his Facebook account.

Azad said those who are now navigating the realm of journalism, defending human rights, perhaps cannot even imagine how difficult the task was.

During the two-week-long investigation, digging through streets, hospital logbooks, meeting the families of victims, talking to witnesses and collecting the evidence of burials, trying to convince people to open up, Azad said, he always carried the fear of being spotted by security forces and disappearing.

“For security reasons, I could never claim the credit for my work earlier, but whenever I see a fellow journalist use my work as a reference, it gives me real pleasure,” Azad said.

Recently, deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 33 others were accused of "mass killing" in a case filed over the attack on a Hefazat-e-Islam rally in Motijheel on May 5, 2013.

Topics:

Hefazat-e-IslamHuman Rights Watch (HRW)
Read More

Mamunul calls for action against Women's Reform Commission

Hefazat rejects women’s reform report, plans nationwide protest

Hefazat-e-Islam rally: Thousands gather at Suhrawardy Udyan

Hefazat to hold rally in Dhaka over four-point demand Saturday

Adviser Asif Nazrul trashes report by Indian portal as false, defamatory

Adviser: There is no minority persecution in Bangladesh

Latest News

Haru's journey from Comilla to Cannes

Fire breaks out at Purana Paltan high-rise, 7 FSCD units fighting blaze

5 short films by 5 young filmmakers streaming now

Shamsuzzaman: No alternative to polls for upholding democratic order

Netflix's 'The Eternaut' echoes fight against tyranny

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x