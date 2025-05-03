Saturday, May 03, 2025

Temperatures likely to rise across country

On Friday, the highest temperature recorded was 35°C in Chuadanga and Khulna

File image: A man tries to cool down by pouring water on his head amid the scorching heatwave in Dhaka on Sunday, April 28, 2024. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 03 May 2025, 11:51 AM

Day and night temperatures are expected to rise across the country while parts of eight divisions may experience rain in 24 hours commencing 9am on Saturday.

“Rain or thunder showers with lightning flashes and temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal, Sylhet & Chittagong divisions,” according to the latest forecast from the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

On Friday, the highest temperature recorded was 35°C in Chuadanga and Khulna, while the lowest temperature 20.2°C was recoded in Tentulia on Saturday.

Topics:

Global WarmingBangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)
