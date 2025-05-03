Temperatures likely to rise across country

Day and night temperatures are expected to rise across the country while parts of eight divisions may experience rain in 24 hours commencing 9am on Saturday.

“Rain or thunder showers with lightning flashes and temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal, Sylhet & Chittagong divisions,” according to the latest forecast from the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

On Friday, the highest temperature recorded was 35°C in Chuadanga and Khulna, while the lowest temperature 20.2°C was recoded in Tentulia on Saturday.