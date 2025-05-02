CJ urges all to learn from history to take Bangladesh on right path

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed on Friday urged all to learn from the mistakes of the history and drive the country towards the right track.

The chief justice was addressing as the chief guest at the inauguration of the two-day 14th Biennial International History Conference and General Assembly of the Bangladesh History Council at Dhaka University TSC here, a DU press release said.

"In the light of the experience of the student-people uprising, a rare and golden opportunity has come to lead Bangladesh on the path of peace and prosperity, and reorganize the country by learning from the mistakes of the history," he said.

Laying importance on collective effort to utilize this opportunity, he said: "If we cannot implement the hopes and aspirations of the people in the new Bangladesh, we will lag behind as a nation."

Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan inaugurated the program while President of Bangladesh History Council Professor Dr Mohammad Ibrahim was in the chair.

Dean of DU arts faculty Professor Dr Mohammad Siddiqur Rahman Khan spoke as special guest and Bangla Academy President Professor Abul Kasem Fazlul Haque presented the keynote paper.

Bangladesh History Council General Secretary Professor Dr Abdul Bashir delivered the welcome address and Joint Secretary of the History Council Professor Suraiya Akhter gave the vote of thanks. Joint Secretary Professor Dr AKM Khademul Haque conducted the program.

The chief justice urged the teachers to keep them above all political divide, saying, everyone should work together to make DU a universal and national institution.

MORE...