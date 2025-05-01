Eminent citizens: People want police force free from political influence

People want to see the Bangladesh Police as a public-oriented force free from political influence, said eminent citizens on Thursday.

They made the remarks at a discussion titled “People’s Police in Public Perception: A Bond of Security and Trust” held at the Bangladesh Police Auditorium in the capital’s Rajarbagh Police Lines as part of Police Week 2025.

Inspector General of Police Baharul Alam BPM presided over the event, with academic Dr Salimullah Khan attending as the keynote speaker.

Among the discussants were New Age Editor Nurul Kabir, industrialist Syed Nasim Manzur, Professor Sazzad Siddiqui of Dhaka University’s Peace and Conflict Studies Department, Public Service Commission Member Professor Chowdhury Saima Ferdous, Election Reform Commission Member Dr Zahed Ur Rahman and former IGP Md Abdul Kaium. The closing remarks were delivered by Additional IGP of Special Branch and Chair of the Citizens’ Dialogue Sub-Committee Golam Rasul.

A wide range of citizens, including teachers, journalists, religious leaders, writers, athletes, musicians, filmmakers, economists, authors, and labour leaders, were in attendance.

Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser Md Khuda Baksh Chowdhury, retired police officers, all metropolitan police commissioners, range DIGs and superintendents of police also attended the discussion.

Dr Salimullah Khan said police forces exist in every state around the world and are part of society. He added that the decline in the popularity of Bangladesh Police should be discussed openly.

He emphasised that the root causes of the disconnect between police and public must be addressed. “The police cannot be positioned against the people,” he said.

Inspector General Baharul Alam said: "Public perception of the police becomes positive when people see the force not only enforcing the law but also upholding human values and protecting citizens’ rights."

“People’s police is not merely a label—it is a philosophy that builds public trust, respect, and confidence,” he said.

“History has taught us that real power lies not in weapons, but in earning the public’s trust,” he added. “If the police truly stand by the people, they will cease to be a symbol of fear and become a source of reassurance.”

He said the police must stand with the people, for the people, and beside the people.

Editor Nurul Kabir said: “When the state becomes oppressive, it does not allow the police to be the people’s police.” He stressed that police officers must possess the wisdom to distinguish between right and wrong.

Syed Nasim Manzur said the police need to be empowered, and opportunities must be created for them to work independently.

Professor Sazzad Siddiqui called for an end to the misuse of police under state authority. “If the police can work independently, their image will improve,” he said.

Professor Chowdhury Saima Ferdous said if the police stand by the truth, they will earn public trust in the ‘new Bangladesh’. “The police must stand with the helpless,” she said.

Dr Zahed Ur Rahman said police personnel must fight back against wrongful orders from political parties.

Former IGP Abdul Kaium said: “We all want to be free. But some do not value freedom. Some want to remain subservient. This hypocrisy must end—we must break free from it.”

In closing remarks, Golam Rasul said: “We will not stand against the people, but alongside them. We want to reach the common people—we want to be the people’s police, the police of the masses.”