Thursday, May 01, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Rain or thundershowers likely

Day temperature may rise by 1-2°C and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country

Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 01 May 2025, 02:57 PM

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Thursday forecast that rain or thundershowers, accompanied by lightning flash and temporary gusty winds, are likely to occur at a few places across the country during the next 24 hours starting from 9am.

"Rain or thunder showers with lightning flashes and temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Khulna, Barisal and Chittagong divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, and Sylhet divisions," the BMD bulletin said.

A trough of low lies over West Bengal to North Bay across southwestern part of Bangladesh.

Besides, day temperature may rise by 1-2°C and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 35°C in Baghabari in Rajshahi division, while the minimum temperature on Thursday was 20.5°C at Chuadanga in Khulna division and at Tetulia in Rangpur division.

The sun sets at 6:27pm on Thursday and will rise at 5:27am on Friday in the capital.

Topics:

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)thundershowersRain Forecast
Read More

BMD issues lightning alert in 12 districts

Rains, thundershowers likely across Bangladesh

Temperature drops after rain in Dhaka

Rains likely across country, temperature may drop

Whispers of thunder: Stormy skies loom over Bangladesh

Met office predicts rain across some districts

Latest News

May Day in Bangladesh: Celebration for some, survival for millions

Hearing on bail stay for Chinmoy Das likely on Sunday

Workers' group demands minimum wage increased to Tk30,000

Separate road accidents claim 3 lives in Magura

May Day observed in Jamalpur

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x