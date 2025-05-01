Rain or thundershowers likely

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Thursday forecast that rain or thundershowers, accompanied by lightning flash and temporary gusty winds, are likely to occur at a few places across the country during the next 24 hours starting from 9am.

"Rain or thunder showers with lightning flashes and temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Khulna, Barisal and Chittagong divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, and Sylhet divisions," the BMD bulletin said.

A trough of low lies over West Bengal to North Bay across southwestern part of Bangladesh.

Besides, day temperature may rise by 1-2°C and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 35°C in Baghabari in Rajshahi division, while the minimum temperature on Thursday was 20.5°C at Chuadanga in Khulna division and at Tetulia in Rangpur division.

The sun sets at 6:27pm on Thursday and will rise at 5:27am on Friday in the capital.