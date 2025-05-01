CA Yunus: Dream of new Bangladesh not possible without better conditions for workers

Highlighting the importance of workers’ welfare through joint efforts, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Thursday said the mass desire to build New Bangladesh would remain unfulfilled if the workers’ conditions remain unchanged like the past.

“It is a shared responsibility (to ensure better conditions for workers) and it is a big opportunity for us,” he said, emphasising the implementation of the Labour Reform Commission.

The chief adviser was addressing as the chief guest at a discussion marking the May Day 2025 and National Occupational Health and Safety Day at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre.

Referring to the Labour Reform Commission’s report, Prof Yunus said he is personally very impressed to see the recommendations placed by the commission.

“Our responsibility is to begin the journey with the recommendations which can be implemented immediately,” he said, adding that the implementation of recommendations will help create the solid base of the new Bangladesh.

Prof Yunus said they have started their journey in that direction and hoped that they will be successful.

The chief adviser said this year’s May Day is totally different from past occasions as there is a desire to build a new Bangladesh through the July mass uprising.

Labour and Employment Adviser Brigadier General (retd) Dr M Sakhawat Hussain, Labour and Employment Secretary AHM Shafiquzzaman, ILO country director, Bangladesh, Department of Labour director general, workers and employers’ representatives, among others, spoke at the event. A documentary was also screened.

The chief adviser handed over cheques of financial assistance to workers and their families.

Prof Yunus expressed optimism that Bangladesh’s development will gain further momentum through strengthened cooperation between workers and employers.

Earlier, in a message marking both the May Day 2025 and National Occupational Health and Safety Day, Prof Yunus emphasised the pivotal role of worker-employer harmony in driving the nation’s economic progress.

“May Day holds immense significance in fostering economic growth through friendly and collaborative relationships between workers and employers,” he said.

This year’s May Day theme, Workers and Employers United—Let’s Build This Country Anew, reflects the importance of unity in achieving sustainable development, the chief adviser noted.

Prof Yunus reiterated his belief that workers and employers are essential partners in nation-building. “Their joint efforts can create a strong, self-reliant, and prosperous Bangladesh,” he said.

He highlighted that behind the progress of every sector—garment, agriculture, industry, construction, transport, and technology—lies the dedication and hard work of both workers and employers.

“To rebuild the country, we must cultivate an environment of unity, mutual respect, and trust,” he said, adding that if this spirit of cooperation continues, the dream of a discrimination-free, inclusive Bangladesh can become a reality.

Prof Yunus also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring fair recognition and social protection for all workers. “A safe and healthy work environment is not just a right—it is fundamental to industrial and economic growth,” he added.

On this historic occasion honouring the dignity and rights of working people, Prof Yunus paid tribute to all workers, especially those who sacrificed for labour rights.

He wished success to all programmes organised in observance of May Day 2025 and National Occupational Health and Safety Day 2025.