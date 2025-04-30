CA directs to settle talks with foreign investors quickly to boost Ctg port capacity

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday directed the persons concerned to quickly settle discussions with potential foreign investors to increase the capacity of Chittagong port with world-class services in an effort to make the country an investment hub.

The chief adviser made the directives at a high-level meeting with officials of the Ministry of Shipping, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida), Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA), Chittagong Port Authority and other relevant departments at the State Guest House Jamuna.

"We’ll have to involve such operators in port management so that our ports can gain the ability to compete in the international market. We must make our ports world-class to implement the investment hub that we are talking about,” he said.

The chief adviser urged all the concerned departments to complete the work by August through proper coordination.

Bida and BEZA Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun informed the meeting that the current handling capacity of Bangladesh's seaports is 1.37 million units per year, which can be increased to 7.86 million units in the next five years through proper planning and action.

He said that the currently operational New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) of Chittagong Port is capable of handling 1.27 million units per year, and Mongla Port is capable of handling 0.1 million units. Their capacities can be increased to 1.5 million and 0.63 million, respectively.

Ashik said once the construction of Patenga Container Terminal, Laldia Container Terminal, Bay Terminal and Matarbari Deep Sea Port is completed, Bangladesh will have a handling capacity of more than five million units.

He informed the chief adviser about the overall progress in the speedy completion of the Laldia Port work for foreign investment.

Shipping Adviser Brigadier General (Retd) Dr M Sakhawat Hussain, Chief Adviser’s Special Envoy on International Affairs Lutfey Siddiqi, Senior Secretary to the Ministry of Shipping Mohammad Yusuf, Secretary to the Chief Advisor's Office Md Mahmudul Hossain Khan, Chief Executive Officer of the Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) Muhammad Rafiqul Islam and Chairman of the Chittagong Port Authority Rear Admiral SM Moniruzzaman, among others, were present.