Adviser: Interim govt's objective is to uphold human, workers' rights

Labour and Employment Adviser Brigadier General (Retd) Dr M Sakhawat Hussain, said that the interim government's objective is to uphold human rights and workers' rights.

He made this statement during a briefing organized on the occasion of International Labour Day and National Occupational Health and Safety Day at the Ministry of Shipping's conference room on Wednesday.

The adviser said that this year's Labour Day will be celebrated on a larger scale. "We want to reduce the gap and disputes between workers and employers. There are many good employers, not all are the same. In some cases, it feels like they are only concerned with making money and becoming wealthy," he said.

He mentioned that the reform commission has made several proposals, and they will be considered. "Our objective is to improve the living standards of workers. The purpose of Labour Day is to celebrate it like Eid for workers," he said.

He added: "For this, we need the cooperation of both workers and employers. This is not just the responsibility of the Ministry of Labour. All ministries should come to a decision together, and for this, a team should be formed. We are trying to create an employment wing. I have spoken with British American Tobacco Bangladesh, and I hope they will come under the law as well."