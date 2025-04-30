Thursday, May 01, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Yunus: We live in a world constantly threatened by war

Prof Yunus noted that adopting a stance of complete unpreparedness would be suicidal

Photo: UNB
Update : 30 Apr 2025, 03:11 PM

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday said that, like many others, he is against war in any form, but acknowledged that we live in a world where the threat of war constantly looms.

Highlighting the global context, Prof Yunus noted that it becomes difficult to remain unprepared in such circumstances, and adopting a stance of complete unpreparedness would be suicidal.

While addressing members of the Bangladesh Air Force at BAF Base Bir Uttam AK Khandker, the chief adviser referred to the tense situation between India and Pakistan, as reported in the media, which suggests a war-like atmosphere.

The chief adviser remarked that while war is always extremely costly, efforts must still be made to elevate the level of preparedness.

