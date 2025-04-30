Thursday, May 01, 2025

Yunus lauds army for quality work on flood victim homes

The Bangladesh Army has constructed 300 houses for flood victims under a special housing project in Feni, Noakhali, Comilla, and Chittagong

Photo: BSS
Update : 30 Apr 2025, 01:59 PM

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday said the Bangladesh Army has set an example by building houses for flood victims while maintaining standards and transparency.

The chief adviser virtually addressed the house handover function in the four districts from his office.

"The Bangladesh Army constructed 300 houses for flood victims in difficult conditions under a special housing project in flood-hit Feni, Noakhali, Comilla, and Chittagong districts," he said.

Noting that the quality of the houses and proper utilization of allocations were ensured in the project implemented by the Bangladesh Army, the chief adviser said the project was completed with even less than half of the Tk50 crore budget allocated for building houses.

Expressing his gratitude to the army and local administrations for constructing the houses, Yunus hoped that the Bangladesh Army would continue to stand by the country's people in times of disaster in the future as well.

Highlighting the aftermath of the devastating flood that hit the country's southeastern region in August-September last year, he said the people of the four districts were severely affected by the flood, and many lost their homes.

Yunus said it is the government's responsibility to support the flood-affected people, which is why it undertook the special housing construction project immediately after the disaster.

He said those who lost their houses in the flood have now received new dwellings where they will be able to live with their family members.

He urged the beneficiaries to ensure education for their children so that they can grow up to be good human beings and successful entrepreneurs.

A total of 300 houses were distributed among flood victims in the four districts.

On behalf of the chief adviser, the deputy commissioners of the respective districts handed over the house keys to the beneficiaries.

Of the total, 110 houses were distributed in Feni, 90 in Noakhali, 70 in Comilla, and 30 in Chittagong.

Disaster Management and Relief Adviser Farook-E-Azam, Bir Protik, and Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman also spoke at the function held at the chief adviser’s office.

Senior civil and military officials were present.

