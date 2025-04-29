BTRC issues licenses to Starlink to operate in Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has issued licenses to Starlink Services Bangladesh Limited, enabling the company to provide internet services through non-geostationary satellite orbit (NGSO) systems in the country.

The license handover ceremony took place on Tuesday afternoon at the BTRC headquarters in Agargaon, Dhaka, according to a press release.

BTRC granted two separate licenses to Starlink—the Non-Geostationary Satellite Orbit Operator License and the Radio Communication Apparatus License—marking a significant step in the expansion of satellite-based internet connectivity in Bangladesh.

The licenses have been granted for a period of 10 years, following prior approval from the government.

Under the first license, issued by BTRC’s Licensing Division, Starlink will be permitted to conduct commercial operations in Bangladesh.

The second license, issued by the Spectrum Division, authorizes the company to use approved frequencies to provide internet services, as well as to import and use radio communication equipment and related devices.

Lt Col Syed Md Tawfiqul Islam, director of the Licensing Division, handed over the first license to Rebecca Slick Hunter, director of global licensing and market aviation at Starlink.

The second license was handed over by Dr Md Sohel Rana, director of the Spectrum Division, also to Rebecca Slick Hunter.