Chief adviser urges police to not be used by anyone during elections

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday urged the police to ensure they are not used by anyone in the upcoming national election, as the interim government remains committed to holding a free, fair and peaceful election in the country.

“Remember, if a person is elected through irregularities, it is not possible to establish justice by that person. Therefore, do not be used by anyone. Dedicate yourselves to the elections as a vow to establish truth and justice,” he said, highlighting the role of police.

The chief adviser was speaking at a function marking Police Week 2025.

Referring to several of his speeches to the nation, the chief adviser said he had already stated that the 13th parliamentary election would be held between December this year and June next year.

“The role of police members is very important in ensuring that the election is held in a fair and peaceful manner,” he said.

Prof Yunus urged the police to ensure equal treatment to all candidates in the election and to create an environment where voters can exercise their right to vote without fear or hindrance. A fair and impartial election is crucial to ensure that the police force is never again used as a party force or for wrongdoing, he added.

Yunus said: “This period before the election is a very difficult time,” urging police members to remain vigilant so that the “defeated forces” do not get a chance to destabilise the country.

He warned of the evil force that might try to break national unity. “You must always be vigilant to resist it.”

Since the current interim government assumed office, Prof Yunus said, people have taken to the streets with various demands—justified or unjustified.

“You have demonstrated much patience in these situations. Hopefully, you will continue to work in the coming days with the same patience,” he added.

Describing the police as friends of the people, Prof Yunus said the police force must establish that image.

Bridging the gap between police and people

For the first time, a meeting will be held with religious leaders, journalists, and leaders of different communities during Police Week.

“The public’s expectations of the police will be discussed in this meeting. I hope that this continues,” the chief adviser said, underlining the importance of holding such meetings regularly.

He said reducing the distance between the police and the public is very important.

Prof Yunus said they dream of building a discrimination-free, democratic Bangladesh based on fairness.

“The July mass uprising gave us that opportunity... Let us not lose this opportunity,” he said, adding that the next generation will hold them accountable if it is lost.

He talked about their collective dream that Bangladesh will continue to stand tall as a peaceful, prosperous country and reminded police of their role in fulfilling this dream.

He expressed hope that Bangladesh Police will be praised worldwide.

Prof Yunus said people want to see police playing a strong role in preventing violence against women. “I urge you to work with utmost sensitivity for the safety of women and children,” he said.

He said if women and children feel safe and secure, it will reflect the country’s progress in terms of safety and security.

The chief adviser urged the police to ensure that women from all classes and professions can call the police hotline and receive maximum assistance during any incident of harassment.

Acknowledging various limitations and challenges including insufficient manpower, logistics, and budget, he said: “Our biggest challenge is to reduce the distance created between the police and the people in the last 16 years, and to restore public trust in the police force.”

Starting from the field level, law enforcement agencies at all levels will have to work to gain the people’s trust, he added.

“You will have to do this work. And we will implement everything that is required from the government side,” Prof Yunus said, adding that the interim government has taken initiatives to reform the police, with urgent measures introduced for the welfare of police members working at the grassroots level.

When the interim government took office last August, Prof Yunus said the law and order situation was fragile and there was a gap between the police and the public.

“The government has taken all necessary steps to improve the situation. Measures have been taken to eliminate chaos and public suffering on roads and highways, conduct special operations, strengthen police communication with stakeholders, and boost the morale of police members,” he said.

Due to tireless efforts by police, the chief adviser said various festivals including Durga Puja, Bishwa Ijtema, Eid-ul-Fitr and the Bangla New Year were held peacefully.

“You are trying your best to take immediate action on all crimes happening in the country. With the joint efforts of police and other forces, the law and order situation has significantly improved,” he observed.

For this, he expressed sincere gratitude to all concerned, including the police.

He extended his warmest greetings and congratulations to all members of Bangladesh Police on the occasion of Police Week 2025.

On the eve of the Liberation War in 1971, on the night of March 25, police members first staged armed resistance at Rajarbagh Police Lines, Prof Yunus said.

“This is an important chapter in the glorious history of the Bangladesh Police Force,” he said, paying his deepest respects to the martyred police members.

He added that rights, dignity, and justice for all people—without discrimination—have long been the aspirations of the nation, and law enforcement agencies must play a strong role in fulfilling these.

During the 15 years of dictatorial rule, Prof Yunus said, all measures were taken to turn the police force into a party force.

While executing the unjust orders of the dictatorship, the police faced widespread public anger, and many honest officers paid the price, he said.

At the beginning of his speech, Prof Yunus said he was happy to meet the police members and listen to their issues.

“Listening to you, I understand that there are unfinished tasks that we should address,” he said, adding that the government had taken some immediate steps and would monitor their progress.

He said they would meet again to create a more supportive environment for police members so they feel encouraged to serve with greater dedication.