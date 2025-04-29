Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Rains, thundershowers likely across Bangladesh

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, according to the BMD

BMD: Rains, thunder showers with lightning forecast in all divisions in next 24hrs
Update : 29 Apr 2025, 01:34 PM

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast rain or thunder showers with lightning flashes in all divisions, including Dhaka of the country in 24hours commencing 9am on Tuesday.

“Rain or thunder showers with lightning flashes and temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka and Khulna divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Barisal, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions,” said a met office update.

Mentionable, 17 people were killed in lightning strikes across the country on Monday. 

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, according to the BMD.

Meanwhile, Sylhet experienced highest 115millimeter of rainfall over the past 24 hours till 6am on Tuesday.

The country’s highest temperature 36°C was recorded in Khulna’s Koyra and Patuakkhali over the past 24hours till 6pm on Monday while the lowest temperature 19.4°C was recorded in Nilphamari’s Sayedpur till 6am on Monday.

A trough of low lies over West Bengal to North Bay across Southwestern part of Bangladesh.

Rain Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) Lightning Strike Weather forecast
