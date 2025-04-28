IGP urges everyone to refrain from making unjust demands

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam has claimed that he is overwhelmed by unjust demands, including requests for transfers, promotions, and clearances within the police force, urging everyone to refrain from such unfair requests while seeking the opportunity to manage the force strictly according to rules and regulations.

Baharul made the comment on Monday during a press briefing held at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital, organized on the occasion of Police Week 2025.

The IGP said: "We are the police, servants of the people. I urge you (journalists) to tell the public—help us by pointing out our mistakes and flaws."

He further said: "I frequently face unjust demands. Requests come asking to transfer someone, to release someone, or to award someone. I humbly appeal to the public to allow me to manage the police force following due regulations. Let these unfair demands be minimized as much as possible."

Earlier, the IGP presented the plans related to Police Week 2025.

He also answered various questions from journalists.

Present at the event were Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam, Deputy Press Secretary Azad Majumder, AIG (Media) Enamul Haque Sagor, and Police Headquarters Public Relations Officer AKM Kamrul Ahsan.