How to stay safe from lightning strikes

Lightning strikes claimed the lives of at least nine people in different districts of Bangladesh on Monday, highlighting the danger of these natural disasters.

While lightning strikes mostly outdoors, about one-third of lightning injuries happen indoors as well, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Indoor cautions

To stay safe indoors, avoid contact with water, including showers, washing dishes or any plumbing, as lightning can travel through pipes, especially metal ones.

One should not use electronic devices connected to outlets like computers, phones or stoves, as lightning can travel through electrical systems.

It is better to unplug the electronic devices when there is lightning.

It is also important to stay away from windows, doors and concrete walls, as lightning can travel through metal wires or bars within concrete.

Corded phones should not be used during a storm either. Instead, use cordless or cellular phones.

If you have pets, remove metal collars and leashes, as metal conducts electricity.

Outside safety

Outside, lightning poses even more of a threat, as no place is truly safe during a storm.

The best defence is to avoid being outside when a storm is imminent.

Always check the weather forecast before engaging in outdoor activities and seek shelter if storms are predicted.

If caught outdoors, immediately seek safe shelter like a car or a building.

Avoid shelters like tents, gazebos or picnic shelters, as they do not offer protection from the danger.

Never take shelter under trees or near tall structures, as these are often struck by lightning.

When outdoors, avoid open spaces, such as fields or beaches, as well as metal objects like clubs and fishing poles, which can increase the risk of being struck.

If you are in open water, head to shore immediately.

In a group, separate from others to reduce the risk of multiple injuries if lightning strikes.

Calling out for help

If someone is struck by lightning, it is crucial to act quickly.

Call emergency services immediately—using a cellphone is safe.

Do not hesitate to touch someone struck by lightning, as they do not carry an electrical charge.

Check for breathing and a pulse and begin CPR if necessary for the affected one.

Even if the person seems unresponsive, continue resuscitation efforts until help arrives.

Lightning can cause burns, heart attacks or trauma, so one should be ready to treat these injuries while waiting for professional help.

Staying informed, taking proactive measures and responding quickly can help prevent tragedy during lightning storms.

Always remember: When thunder roars, go indoors.