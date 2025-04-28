EC publishes gazette declaring Ishraque as DSCC mayor

The Election Commission (EC) has issued an amended gazette notification declaring BNP-nominated candidate Mohammad Ishraque Hossain as the mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

The gazette in this regard was published on the government website on Sunday night.

The DSCC election was held on February 1, 2020. Awami League candidate Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh was declared the winner of the election. Later. BNP candidate Ishraque Hossain filed a case with the Election Tribunal on March 3, 2020, challenging the EC's gazette in this regard.

On March 27, 2025, the Election Tribunal and Dhaka Joint District Sessions Judge 1st Court annulled the results and declared BNP leader Ishraque as the mayor.

Ishraque is the son of the late BNP leader and former mayor of the undivided Dhaka City Corporation, Sadeque Hossain Khoka.