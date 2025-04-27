Daughter of July martyr found dead following gang rape

The teenage girl, who was gangraped after visiting her July uprising martyr father's grave in Patuakhali, was found dead at her house in Dhaka's Adabor on Saturday night.

She allegedly tried to commit suicide by hanging herself around 9:30pm on Saturday, and died while undergoing treatment at Suhrawardy Hospital in Dhaka.

Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdul Kaiyum confirmed the death to Bangla Tribune. "I came to the police station after receiving the news and heard that the girl died around 10pm. We are still at Suhrawardy Hospital. Officers from Adabor police station are with me. An autopsy report is being prepared."

The girl was raped on March 18. Police arrested one Sakib Munshi the next day.

It is suspected that the girl may have committed suicide after being shocked by the news that Shakib was released on bail.

According to the police and the girl's family members, she was sexually assaulted while returning home after visiting her father’s grave, who had been martyred in the July uprising due to police gunfire.

The perpetrators allegedly recorded the assault on a mobile phone and took photographs, later threatening to release the footage if the victim disclosed the incident or sought legal action.