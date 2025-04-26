When is Eid-ul-Azha in Bangladesh?

Eid-ul-Azha, the second-largest religious festival of Muslims, is expected to be celebrated on June 7, depending on moon sighting.

The main congregation of Eid-ul-Azha will be held at the Jatiya Eidgah on the premises of the Supreme Court at 7:30am.

However, if the weather turns unfavourable, the main congregation will instead be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 8am.

The decision was made at an inter-ministerial meeting held last week, chaired by Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain, regarding preparations for the celebration of Eid-ul-Azha, said a media release on Saturday.