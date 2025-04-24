Experts: Harassment-free public transport is the right of women

Safe and harassment-free travel on public transport is the right of women; therefore, it is necessary to ensure safe travel on public transport for all women, regardless of their profession or clothing, said experts.

At the same time, they called for greater emphasis on providing training to public transport workers on increasing gender sensitivity.

The leaders of women's and human rights organizations made these remarks at the inaugural ceremony of the campaign to ensure safe public transport for women, titled "Hold the Bar, Not Her Space," jointly organized by MJF, DTCA, UN Women Bangladesh, and the Swedish Embassy at the Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA) hall room on Thursday.

Sheikh Moinuddin, special assistant (with the rank of state minister) to the chief adviser on Road Transport and Bridges, inaugurated the awareness campaign.

As a cheif guest, Sheikh Moinuddin, said: "At least 50% of women in Bangladesh are leaving the house to work. They use public transport in some way every day. Most of the women passengers are victims of various forms of harassment at various times.This campaign aimed at training and awareness-raising among public transport workers in the capital was launched to stop all this harassment. However, through today's initiative, not only transport workers but also ourselves must be aware.If we want to protect our mothers, sisters, and children, there is no alternative to our own awareness."

He also said that: "Dr Muhammad Yunus dreams of a Bangladesh based on equality and justice. We need collective efforts to make this dream a reality. Preventing sexual harassment in public transport is a social responsibility, and silence on this issue is not a solution. Only the collective voice of everyone can create a safe environment."

As a special guest HE Nicolas Weeks, Swedish ambassador to Bangladesh, also addressed the gathering, underscoring the campaign’s broader significance.

“This initiative is a call to action, for every commuter, every driver, every conductor, and every policymaker. We must build a culture where harassment is unacceptable, and where women and girls feel not just permitted—but genuinely welcomed—in public spaces.”

Geetanjali Singh, country representative of UN Women Bangladesh, reinforced the campaign’s core message. She said: “At its heart, this campaign is grounded in a simple but powerful truth: women and girls have the right to move freely, safely, and confidently—anywhere, anytime. Whether it’s a metro in Dhaka or a bus in any city across the country—their space is theirs. A gender-equal world is within reach, but only if we choose it.”

Presiding over the event, Neelima Akhter, executive director of DTCA, spoke about the campaign’s practical impact. She said: “We’ve worked to ensure this campaign is not only visible but effective. Training sessions for BRTC, Dhaka Chaka, and Nagar Paribahan personnel have already begun to shift mindsets. But we must do more—we need stronger security infrastructure, including CCTV cameras and well-lit bus stops, along with robust public awareness to sustain a women-friendly transport system.”

Shaheen Anam, executive director of Manusher Jonno Foundation, highlighted the broader implications of harassment in public transport and said: “When women feel unsafe traveling, it’s a form of discrimination. It denies them their right to mobility. Regardless of their profession or attire, no woman should face indecent behavior. Such actions are not just inappropriate—they must be treated as punishable offenses. A zero-tolerance policy is essential.”

Ahead of the launch, more than 160 transport workers from Dhaka Chaka, Nagar Paribahan, BRTC, and Hanif Paribahan participated in training sessions held from March 16 to 20 under the “Hold the bar, not her space” campaign. These sessions focused on fostering gender sensitivity and awareness within the transport sector.

During the event, Sheikh Moinuddin presented certificates among the trained transport workers at the event. Earlier, more than 160 workers from various transport organizations in Dhaka received training under the campaign from March 16 to 20.