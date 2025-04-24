Moinuddin: Don’t stay silent, speak out against sexual harassment in public transport

Don’t stay silent, speak out against sexual harassment in public transport, urged Sheikh Moinuddin, special assistant (with the rank of state minister) to the chief adviser on Road Transport and Bridges.

He made the remarks on Thursday at the launch of “Hold The Bar, Not Her Space” campaign organized by Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF), in collaboration with the Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA) and UN Women Bangladesh, with support from the Embassy of Sweden in Bangladesh.

Speaking at the event, he emphasized that ensuring a harassment-free environment in public transport is a shared social responsibility.

Sheikh Moinuddin, in his remarks, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to gender equality across all sectors and pledged ongoing support for inclusive mobility.

He said: “Dr Muhammad Yunus has a vision for a rights-based and equitable Bangladesh. Hopefully, we will succeed. But this journey requires everyone’s support.”

He added: “Preventing sexual harassment in public transport is a shared responsibility. Too often, we remain silent even when we witness harassment.”

“But silence doesn’t solve the problem—we must speak out. Men must also realize that women deserve equal rights and respect in society,” said Moinuddin.

Swedish Ambassador to Bangladesh HE Nicolas Weeks, special guest at the event, said: “This campaign is a call to action for every commuter, every driver, every conductor, every policymaker.”

He added: “It is a call to build a culture where harassment is not accepted, and where women and girls feel not just permitted—but welcomed—in every public space.”

Gitanjali Singh, representative of UN Women Bangladesh, said: “This campaign is rooted in a simple yet powerful truth—women and girls have the right to move freely, safely, and confidently—anywhere, anytime.”

She added: “Whether it is a metro in Dhaka, a bus, or any other form of transport across the country—their space is their space. A gender-equal world is within reach if we choose it. Let us ensure this campaign isn’t just seen, but felt in action, in prevention, and in protection.”

Neelima Akhter, executive director of DTCA, who presided over the event, said: “We have made every effort to make this campaign both visible and effective so that the message of preventing violence against women reaches the general public.”

She added: “I believe the training sessions for BRTC, Dhaka Chaka, and Nagar Paribahan workers have already triggered a significant shift in mindset.”

She also highlighted the need for enhanced security infrastructure to sustain a women-friendly public transport system. “We still face shortages in essential equipment like security tools and CCTV cameras,” she said.

“We need a proper system to ensure that any act of harassment can be addressed swiftly under the law. Moreover, bus stops must be better lit, and public awareness campaigns are vital to foster the necessary social change,” she added.

Shaheen Anam, executive director of Manusher Jonno Foundation, in her welcome speech, said: “The current government came to power through a commitment to eliminating discrimination, including gender-based disparities. If women feel unsafe in public transport, it’s a form of discrimination—because it prevents them from reaching their destinations safely.”

She added: “Regardless of profession or attire, no woman should be subjected to indecent behaviour. Such actions are not only unacceptable but must also be treated as punishable offences. A zero-tolerance policy toward harassment is essential.”

Prior to the event, over 160 transport workers from Dhaka Chaka, Nagar Paribahan, BRTC, and Hanif Paribahan received training under the “Hold the Bar, Not Her Space” campaign from March 16 to 20.

The training aimed to build awareness and promote gender-sensitive public transport. At the event, Sheikh Moinuddin handed over certificates to the trained transport workers.