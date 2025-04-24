Bangladesh secures $850m World Bank financing for bay terminal, social protection

Bangladesh and the World Bank signed two financing agreements totalling $850 million on Wednesday to help the country develop the Bay Terminal deep-sea port and modernize the national social protection system to accelerate job creation and inclusive growth.

“To remain on a sustainable growth path, Bangladesh must create quality jobs for its population, particularly for the nearly 2 million youth who enter the labour market every year,” said Gayle Martin, World Bank interim country director for Bangladesh.

“This financing package will be a game changer for job creation by enhancing trade and export competitiveness and helping the most vulnerable graduate from social protection programs and get ready for the job market," Martin added.

The Bay Terminal Marine Infrastructure Development Project ($650 million) will enhance Bangladesh’s export competitiveness by increasing the port’s capacity and efficiency and reducing transportation costs and time, according to a press release.

“It will support essential infrastructure for port development, including a 6km climate-resilient breakwater and access channels.

“By accommodating larger vessels, the deep-sea port will substantially decrease vessel turnaround time, potentially saving the economy about $1 million daily.”

The bay terminal will handle about 36% of Bangladesh’s container volumes, directly benefiting over one million people by improving access to sustainable transport services and enhancing connectivity to regional and international markets, it says.

The project will also help women-owned enterprises explore trade opportunities and women’s employment in port operations.

Meanwhile, the Strengthening Social Protection for Improved Resilience, Inclusion and Targeting (SSPIRIT) Project ($200 million) will provide cash transfers and livelihood services for 4.5 million people, focusing on youth, persons with disabilities, women and workers in climate-vulnerable regions.

The project aims to modernize delivery systems, ensuring support reaches those most in need and enabling effective responses to potential climate or economic shocks.

“It will establish a national dynamic social registry for accurate targeting of beneficiaries and for identifying individuals eligible for further support, such as livelihoods and employment services.

“By combining cash assistance with skills development and entrepreneurship, micro-credit, and mentorship, the project will improve job readiness and income-earning capacities of about 2.5 million people. Such a graduation strategy that allows poor households – with a focus on youth and women – to ‘move up the ladder’ is vital for Bangladesh’s labour market,” the release says.

“Bangladesh and the World Bank have a strong and longstanding partnership to help the country achieve inclusive growth and its development aspirations,” said Shahriar Siddiky, secretary of the Economic Relations Division.

“These projects will be critical for the country’s climate resilience and a prosperous future.”

The agreements were signed by Shahriar Siddiky and Dr Gayle Martin on behalf of Bangladesh and the World Bank, respectively.

Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed and Martin Raiser, World Bank vice president for South Asia, were also present at the signing.

The financing is from the World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA).

The World Bank was among the first development partners to support Bangladesh and has committed more than $45 billion in grants, interest-free loans and concessional credits since the country’s independence, according to the release.