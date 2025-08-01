Friday, August 01, 2025

Sakhawat: Sonamasjid Land Port will be expanded

He directed the local deputy commissioner to submit a formal development proposal for the port

Shipping Adviser Brigadier General (Retd) M Sakhawat Hussain speaks to journalists after a meeting with local officials and trade union leaders regarding the expansion of Sonamasjid Land Port in Chapainawabganj on Friday, July 25, 2025. Photo: BSS
Update : 01 Aug 2025, 07:44 PM

Shipping Adviser Brigadier General (Retd) M Sakhawat Hussain has said initiatives will be taken for expansion of the Sonamasjid Land Port.

“As Sonamasjid Land Port is an important one for inter-country communication, so priority will be given to expansion of the port in taking World Bank financed projects,” he told journalists after exchanging views with local administrative and customs officials and trade union bodies of Chapainawabganj on Friday. 

M Sakhawat Hussain also said that Sonamasjid Land Port is very old and important and port users have demanded for expansion of the port along with construction of a link road.

In this regard, he asked local deputy commissioner (DC) to send a development plan proposal.

The adviser said several ports were developed with the World Bank support earlier. Expansion project for Sonamasjid Land Port can also be taken if the World Bank finance is available.

Sakhawat said initiatives will be taken to build a 3-km road from Sonamasjid Land Port to reduce traffic congestion and a hospital for treatment of the workers.

World BankSonamasjid Land PortBrigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain
