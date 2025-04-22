Adviser: Trials for enforced disappearances, crimes against humanity on govt priority list

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul on Tuesday said that enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and crimes against humanity remain high on the interim government’s list of priorities.

“Ensuring justice for the heinous crimes and acts of brutality committed during the fascist regime of Sheikh Hasina is also a top priority for the current government, with the aim of preventing such atrocities from recurring,” he said while presiding over a view-exchange meeting on the proposed Disappearance Prevention and Remedies Ordinance, 2025, held at the Judicial Administration Training Institute in the capital.

Describing enforced disappearances as a painful chapter in the nation’s history, particularly over the past 15 years, Dr Nazrul said: “During the July uprising, an opportunity was created to build a new Bangladesh through the immense sacrifices of our young students.”

He noted that while Bangladesh has officially ratified the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance (ICPPED), the country currently lacks a dedicated law to address cases of enforced disappearance.

“Although international criminal law recognizes widespread and systematic enforced disappearances as crimes against humanity, there is no separate definition or specific punishment for such acts in our domestic legal framework,” he said.

Speaking about the proposed Enforced Disappearances Commission, he said the commission has been working diligently and is expected to submit its report soon.

Regarding reforms, Dr Nazrul emphasized that the government is committed to legal and institutional reforms to ensure that no one dares to commit such heinous crimes in the future.