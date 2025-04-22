Adviser: Mob justice can no longer be allowed

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Tuesday said that mob justice must no longer be permitted, stressing that legal channels should be used instead.

“Mob justice can no longer be allowed. Enough is enough. If anyone has anything to say or any grievance, they must seek redress through legal means. Law and order has already improved significantly,” Jahangir said at a views-exchange meeting with officials of the armed forces and various departments in the conference room of the Jessore district administration office.

Speaking as the chief guest, he said: “We have not yet been able to recover all the weapons that were looted from police stations during the uprising. These arms must be retrieved as quickly as possible. Many notorious criminals are securing bail and getting released. We must be more careful. Bail decisions are not in our hands — judges grant bail based on their judgment. The public prosecutors must remain vigilant regarding such cases.”

Addressing civil servants, he said: “We are a non-political government. You can benefit more from us. We can avoid lobbying and recommendations when it comes to job postings and other matters. Although we might not be able to avoid it entirely, we are making every effort to do so. You must also ensure that officers-in-charge (OCs) of police stations do not accept bribes.”

Referring to ongoing lobbying practices, the adviser said: “The practice of lobbying has not ended yet. After I became an adviser, my number of relatives and friends has suddenly increased — many of whom I do not even know. If anyone approaches you claiming to lobby in my name, first offer them tea and snacks. Then turn them over to the law enforcement agencies. If there is any genuine request, I will make the call myself.”

Turning to officials of the Department of Narcotics Control, Jahangir said: “The biggest problem in the country is drugs. The practice of releasing 15,000 bottles of Phensedyl and then showing the recovery of only 500 bottles must be stopped.”